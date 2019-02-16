Home / News / Winter’s vengeance

Winter’s vengeance

Sat, 02/16/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Snow and wind wreak havoc on roads, schedules
By: 
Bob Fenske

Old Man Winter’s latest appearance in and around Chickasaw County was as nasty as advertised.
About the only thing missing from the storm that started Monday night and wreaked havoc through Wednesday was the arctic cold of a couple of weeks ago, but it delivered plenty of snow — eight inches in New Hampton — and winds that gusted up to 40 miles per hour that made for whiteout conditions and drifts that along some county secondary roads that were 10 feet high.
It made for long days for plow drivers, wreaked havoc on school calendars and sports schedules and kept emergency personnel busy.
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 15 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here