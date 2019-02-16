Winter’s vengeance

Old Man Winter’s latest appearance in and around Chickasaw County was as nasty as advertised.

About the only thing missing from the storm that started Monday night and wreaked havoc through Wednesday was the arctic cold of a couple of weeks ago, but it delivered plenty of snow — eight inches in New Hampton — and winds that gusted up to 40 miles per hour that made for whiteout conditions and drifts that along some county secondary roads that were 10 feet high.

It made for long days for plow drivers, wreaked havoc on school calendars and sports schedules and kept emergency personnel busy.

