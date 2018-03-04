Home / News / Winter returns; schools letting out early
Snow begins to fall on downtown New Hampton Tuesday morning.

Winter returns; schools letting out early

Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:57pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Winter returned to Chickasaw County on Tuesday, and that gave area schoolchildren a rare April "early out."

Nashua-Plainfield schools dismissed at 11:30 a.m., Turkey Valley sent children home at 12:30 p.m., New Hampton followed suit at 1 p.m. and Sumner-Fredericksburg dismissed at 1:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Chickasaw County through 4 a.m. on Wednesday and forecasters said up to 4 inches of snow could fall and winds will cause blowing and drifting of snow.

When the storm exits the area, temperatures will remain unseasonably cold; in fact, the high on Friday is expected to be just 26.

— For more on the weather, see the April 6 Tribune

 

