Winter returns; schools letting out early

Winter returned to Chickasaw County on Tuesday, and that gave area schoolchildren a rare April "early out."

Nashua-Plainfield schools dismissed at 11:30 a.m., Turkey Valley sent children home at 12:30 p.m., New Hampton followed suit at 1 p.m. and Sumner-Fredericksburg dismissed at 1:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Chickasaw County through 4 a.m. on Wednesday and forecasters said up to 4 inches of snow could fall and winds will cause blowing and drifting of snow.

When the storm exits the area, temperatures will remain unseasonably cold; in fact, the high on Friday is expected to be just 26.

