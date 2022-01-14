Winter storm batters the area

Chickasaw County remained under a winter storm warning Friday afternoon as the biggest snowstorm of the season descended upon the area.

Before the snow moves out late Friday night, the storm could drop between 5 to 8 inches of new snow on the area. That led schools throughout the area to announced Thursday night that they would not have classes on Friday.

Winds were expected to pick up Friday afternoon and could gust as high as 32 miles per hour, causing considerable blowing and drifting, which is one reason the winter storm warning runs through Saturday morning at 3.

The storm led to schools calling off games and meets and also will affect Saturday’s events.

New Hampton/Turkey Valley will host a truncated Doc Carr Duals on Saturday. Both Fort Dodge and Des Moines Hoover decided Friday morning to pull out of the tournament, so Chickasaws’ coach Matt Paulus said the tournament will now become a triangular that includes Albert Lea, Minnesota, and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows that will start at noon, two hours later than the original starting time.

Also on Friday, the Chickasaw Wellness Complex announced that it will close at 3 p.m. because of the storm.

