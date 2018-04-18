Winter storm blasts area

Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann answer was quick Wednesday morning when asked about traveling.

"Don't do it," he said. "It's just nasty out right now. The plows are doing their best, but the snow's falling so fast, it's almost impossible to keep up."

Hemann wasn't kidding as snow was falling at the rate of more than one inch per hour, and Chickasaw County remained under a winter storm warning until 1 a.m. on Thursdsay.

Before it's over, the National Weather Service says New Hampton may end up with more than 8 inches of new snow as 2018's "winter spring" continued.

All area schools called off classes Wednesdsay, and the latest winter storm — the fifth to hit Chickasaw County since March 24 — will create even more havoc for spring sports schedules later in the week.

The good news is that this may be it; temperatures are expected to rebound into the 40s by Thursday and approach the 60s by Sunday and Monday.

— For more on the weather, see the April 20 Tribune