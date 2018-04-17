Winter storm warning issued for Chickasaw County

Almost a month into the season, Chickasaw County residents are stil waiting for spring, and they're going to be waiting a little longer, too.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday for the county, and forecasters say up to eight inches of snow, along with sleet and freezing rain, could fall on the area.

If the storm tracks as expected, it will mark the fifth time since March 24 that the area has been hit with measurable snowfall.

