Winter storm warning issued for Chickasaw County

The National Weather Service Monday afternoon issued a winter storm warning for Chickasaw County as forecasters say the area could receive up to 7 inches of new snow on Tuesday.

The warning runs from midnight Monday to midnight on Tuesday and comes just a few days after New Hampton received almost 8 inches of snow during the first major storm of the season.

Snow is expected to start falling overnight and may be mixed with some freezing drizzle, and the weather service said the storm will cause “hazardous driving conditions.”

