Winter storm warning issued for Chickasaw County for Friday

The first significant snowfall of 2019 is expected to fall Friday, which has led the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning that runs from noon Friday into Saturday morning for Chickasaw County and the rest of Northeast Iowa.

Forecasters say the snow will begin to fall Friday afternoon and could be heavy at times.

The fast-moving storm could drop six to nine inches of snow on the area, which has had a relatively snow-free season thus far.

When the storm exits, colder temperatures are expected to move in, and lows both Saturday and Sunday nights will dip to near zero.

— For more on the weather, refer back to nhtrib.com