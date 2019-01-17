Home / News / Winter storm warning issued for Chickasaw County for Friday
We may be doing a lot more shoveling on Friday as the National Weather Service says there's a possibility 5 to 8 inches of snow could fall on the New Hampton area.

Winter storm warning issued for Chickasaw County for Friday

Thu, 01/17/2019 - 12:41pm Bob Fenske

The first significant snowfall of 2019 is expected to fall Friday, which has led the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning that runs from noon Friday into Saturday morning for Chickasaw County and the rest of Northeast Iowa.
Forecasters say the snow will begin to fall Friday afternoon and could be heavy at times.
The fast-moving storm could drop six to nine inches of snow on the area, which has had a relatively snow-free season thus far.
When the storm exits, colder temperatures are expected to move in, and lows both Saturday and Sunday nights will dip to near zero.
— For more on the weather, refer back to nhtrib.com

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here