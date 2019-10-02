Winter storm watch issued for Chickasaw County Monday night into Tuesday

If you’re sick of winter, read no further, because the rest of this story is going to depress you.

For the rest of you … a winter storm watch has been issued for Chickasaw County and runs from 3 p.m. Monday to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service says 6 to 8 inches of snow could fall before the storm departs the area.

The approaching storm led officials to move up the starting times for the Class 2A district basketball tournament that scheduled for Monday evening in New Hampton. Osage will now take on North Fayette Valley at 5 p.m., 90 minutes earlier than scheduled, and Waukon will take on the Chickasaws immediately following.

The new snow will fall on top of the two or so inches that fell on New Hampton Sunday, and forecasters warned that strong winds, especially on Tuesday, could cause blowing and drifting of snow.

— For more on the weather, refer back to nhtrib.com