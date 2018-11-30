Winter weather advisory issued for area

Although the path of a major winter storm remained a bit uncertain Friday, it appears Chickasaw County is going to receive a potpourri of precipitation this weekend.

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a winter weather advisory for Chickasaw County that will run from 6 a.m. Saturday until noon on Sunday.

Forecasters say the storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow tot he area and warn that it will impact travel conditions. As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service was forecasting the area to receive close to an inch of rain, a light glaze of ice and anywhere between 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Heavier snow amounts are forecast to the west and north of Chickasaw County, and that led school officials to postpone Saturday’s Nashua-Plainfield basketball games with North Union. Those games will now be made up on Feb. 2.

