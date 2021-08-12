Home / News / Winter weather advisory issued for area as storm tracks to the north

Winter weather advisory issued for area as storm tracks to the north

Wed, 12/08/2021 - 5:28pm Bob Fenske
1-3 inches of snow expected; light glaze of ice may accumulate
By: 
Bob Fenske

It may not be pretty around here when it comes to the weather around here on Friday evening into Saturday morning, but then again, at least we don’t live in Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Chickasaw County that will run from 3 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday as the first major storm of the season will hit southern Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin.

New Hampton is expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of snow, along with mixed precipitation that could bring a light glaze of ice. Winds are also expected to pick up and gust as high as 40 miles per hour.

The bulk of the storm’s snow, though, will fall on southern Minnesota as forecasters say areas between Rochester, Minnesota, and the Twin Cities could receive up to 14 inches of snow.

