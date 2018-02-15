Winter weather creates issues for activities director

Five to seven inches of snow blanketed parts of Chickasaw County last Thursday night, so it wasn't a surprise that school was called off on Friday.

Most roads in northern Iowa were cleared and safe for travel by Friday afternoon, however, so many were left wondering why Friday night activities had to be called off as well.

"It's not just up to us, it's up to our opponents as well," said New Hampton Athletic Director Brad Schmitt.

Some schools have a policy stating that if school is called off, evening activities also have to be called off. New Hampton doesn't have that policy, but some of the school's scheduled opponents do.

"Waukon has that policy," said Schmitt.

Due to that policy, Friday evening's scheduled Northeast Iowa Conference boys basketball game against Waukon had to be rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.

"We had to play the game," said Schmitt. "It's a conference game, and the result has weight on the conference standings, so we have to play the game at the next available date."

