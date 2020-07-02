Home / News / Winter weather may impact area over weekend

Winter weather may impact area over weekend

Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:36am Bob Fenske
Winter storm watch issued for late Saturday night through Sunday
By: 
Bob Fenske

Parts of Chickasaw County could receive up to six inches of snow this weekend as a major storm is expected to impact the area Saturday night into Sunday.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has issued a winter storm watch for the area from late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters say 4 to 7 inches of snow could fall, and be accompanied at times with a wintry mix that could lead to ice accumulations. They added that travel could be very difficult, especially with winds gusting at near 30 miles per hours and causing blowing and drifting snow.

