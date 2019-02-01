Home / News / Winter, where art thou?

Winter, where art thou?

Wed, 01/02/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Start of the season has been marked by warm temperatures, lack of much snow
By: 
Bob Fenske

Nicole Batzek laughed when asked Saturday about the relative lack of winter in Northeast Iowa.
“All I can tell snow lovers is to be patient,” said the meteorologist based out of the National Weather Service’s La Crosse, Wis., office. “We’ve been stuck on the warm side, I guess is the best way to put it, but sooner or later, winter usually finds us.”
And while Chickasaw County got a taste of winter weather late last week and it will definitely feel like winter today as we welcome in the new year, it’s been a pretty abnormal start to the season.
Take New Hampton, for example.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 1 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here