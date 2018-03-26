Home / News / Winter's vengeance
Main Street, for a short while, becomes a divided highway in New Hampton Saturday morning.

Winter's vengeance

Mon, 03/26/2018 - 12:38pm Bob Fenske
Biggest storm of the season hits area just days after spring arrives
By: 
Bob Fenske and Mira Schmitt-Cash

Junior Mai has seen plenty of snowstorms through the years as an employee of the New Hampton Street Department.
The early spring storm that hit Chickasaw County Saturday wasn’t the worst, but it certainly ranked right up there.
And it was definitely the biggest storm to hit the area this season.
“It’s wet, it’s heavy and then we couldn’t dump the snow where we usually do,” the Street Department superintendent said Saturday afternoon. “We came in at 3 this morning and we only had a couple of inches … but at 6, all you-know-what broke loose. It’s been a long day.”
By the time the snow stopped falling on Saturday afternoon, almost a foot of snow had fallen on the city, and this wasn’t that pretty fluffy stuff either as parts of the area received up to 14 inches of snow.

— For more on this story, see the March 27 Tribune

