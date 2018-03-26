Winter's vengeance

Junior Mai has seen plenty of snowstorms through the years as an employee of the New Hampton Street Department.

The early spring storm that hit Chickasaw County Saturday wasn’t the worst, but it certainly ranked right up there.

And it was definitely the biggest storm to hit the area this season.

“It’s wet, it’s heavy and then we couldn’t dump the snow where we usually do,” the Street Department superintendent said Saturday afternoon. “We came in at 3 this morning and we only had a couple of inches … but at 6, all you-know-what broke loose. It’s been a long day.”

By the time the snow stopped falling on Saturday afternoon, almost a foot of snow had fallen on the city, and this wasn’t that pretty fluffy stuff either as parts of the area received up to 14 inches of snow.

— For more on this story, see the March 27 Tribune