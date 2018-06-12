Without clerk, City Council adjusts hours at City Hall

Nashua City Hall will have new hours immediately, due to the fact that the city currently doesn’t have a city clerk.

The City Council decided at its Monday night meeting to have City Hall open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City Clerk Rhonda Dean worked her last full-time day last Friday, but she still will be helping the city meet requirements by working 15 hours weekly until the council hires a new clerk, whom she will help train.

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 6 Nashua Reporter.