WODD organizers look to replace obstacles

Water Over the Dam Days organizers have been planning for this year’s event already but there is a bit of a problem for the famous Friday night Mud Run due to the flooding this last fall. The obstacles were washed away with the flood waters and there were over 30 obstacles which were built throughout the last five years.Tori and Jeff Ulrichs are organizing the weekend event and happy with the Nashua-Plainfield tech program students who have agreed to help to rebuild some of the obstacles. There are no records of the obstacles of the past years and asking for any pictures of the obstacles which can use as a guide to help the students rebuild.This event costs around $40K to $50K for the fun filled days and through the great donors it is all made possible.Dan and Lisa Zwanziger have agreed throughout the years to let the Mud Run go through their property and it could not happen without their help. This unforeseen flooding is causing the organizers to have to raise more money and supplies for the weekend.“We already have great donors,” said Ulrichs. “We are thankful for all the donations and hate to ask for more.”Anyone who would like to donate supplies like 2 X 4s, 2 X 6s, plywood, nails or any scraps that would be usable for construction. Any usable materials can be donated by contacting Tori at (641) 330-1306 or Jeff at (641) 330-1521.Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation can send it to: WODD Days, PO Box 862, Nashua, Iowa, 50658.The Ulrichs are also asking to watch the WODD Facebook page and website to look for upcoming fundraiser events to help pay for the weekend.