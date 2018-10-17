Home / News / Women of Today to hold ‘Spook Walk’ Saturday at Mikkelson

Wed, 10/17/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Think of it as “trunk-and-treat” and a chance to raise money for a scholarship program.
That’s how New Hampton Women of Today members are pitching the “Spook Walk,” an event the organization is hosting at Mikkelson Park this upcoming Saturday evening.
“We wanted to try something different and give families something fun to do on a Saturday evening,” Women of Today member Laura Bentley said. “It’s a way we can raise a little money for our scholarship that we hand out every spring, but mostly we just wanted to give families a chance to do something together.”
— For more on this story, see the Oct. 16 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

