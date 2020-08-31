Women in the Workplace: Providing comfort at MercyOne

Sister Vicky Andorfer may be, as MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center CEO Aaron Flugum put it, “the moral compass” of the hospital, but she also has one heck of a sense of humor.

Take this story and accompanying photo, for example.

Andorfer was scheduled to meet the Tribune editor to talk about her life as a member of the Sisters of Mercy on Thursday morning, but before he arrived, she wanted to make sure she was dressed “appropriately” for the photo.

She sought out the hospital’s development and marketing director, Jennifer Monteith, told her about the Women in the Workplace story and asked a quick question.

“Do you think this is nunny enough?”

As she told the story inside the chapel, she did so with a wry smile.

“Well, you know, you need to make a decent impression,” she said, “and this probably beats the days when I ran group homes and wore my Hawaiian shirts.”

SHE WAS 10 years old when she first thought about becoming a nun. Growing up on a farm near the small north-central Iowa town of Wesley, she had met nuns from the Presentation Sisters and felt a calling.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 1 Tribune

