Home / News / Wonderful anniversary
The congregation of Jerico Lutheran Church poses for a 150th anniversary photo after Sunday’s service.

Wonderful anniversary

Tue, 06/27/2017 - 4:11pm Bob Fenske
Past and current Jerico Lutheran members celebrate 150 years
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

The Rev. Peter Faugstad stood in the front of his little church, and the smile refused to leave his face.
“Oh my, it was wonderful — absolutely wonderful,” he said after Jerico Lutheran Church held its 150th anniversary service Sunday morning. “The view we pastors had ... it’s something I will never forget.”
It was that kind of day at Jerico Lutheran, the little church on the east side of the small village that carries the same name.
“To see so many people, it tells you how much this church means to them,” he said. “And to have so many former pastors back ...”
For a moment, he was at a loss for words, and  when he spoke again, the smile, if it was possible, grew larger.
“God gave us a wonderful gift today.”
For more than a year, the members of Jerico Lutheran planned this day, and on Sunday, they came together — young and old, current members and former members, men and women — to celebrate the blessing this little church has been for so many people since those first Norwegian settlers began worshipping together in 1867.
— For more on this story, see the June 27 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here