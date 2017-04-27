The work’s worth it!

After months of rehearsal, changes and hard work the Nashua-Plainfield Drama Department was proud to present “Three’s A Family” on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.Thursday afternoon the Nashua-Plainfield Intermediate students were able to see part of the play before heading home for the day to see what the high school students were able to be a part of and see what their future high school career could contain.“Three’s A Family” by Phoebe and Henry Ephron is about Sam and Frances Whitaker (Tyler Lantz and Marissa Fuerstenberg) who live in their New York apartment with Frances’ sister Irma Dalrymple (Carlee Smith).'For the complete story see the 4/27/2017 Nashua Reporter.