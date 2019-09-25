Home / News / Work begins Chickasaw Legacy Pathway
Officials from New Hampton’s Dollars for Scholars program join students, teachers and administrators Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Chickasaw Legacy Pathway.

Work begins Chickasaw Legacy Pathway

Wed, 09/25/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

It was a groundbreaking ceremony, yet, it was much more.

As Dollars for Scholars officials, students and staff members gathered Friday morning at the entrance of New Hampton’s football stadium to turn the first shovels of dirt for the Chickasaw Legacy Pathway, they celebrated more than a path. 

They also honored a community that has supported a program that annually provides more than $200,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors.

For more on this story see the September 24 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here