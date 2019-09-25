Work begins Chickasaw Legacy Pathway

It was a groundbreaking ceremony, yet, it was much more.

As Dollars for Scholars officials, students and staff members gathered Friday morning at the entrance of New Hampton’s football stadium to turn the first shovels of dirt for the Chickasaw Legacy Pathway, they celebrated more than a path.

They also honored a community that has supported a program that annually provides more than $200,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors.

For more on this story see the September 24 Tribune.