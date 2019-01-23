Home / News / Wrestler appreciates being part of historic meet

Wrestler appreciates being part of historic meet

Wed, 01/23/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
NH/TV’s Adams competes at first-ever girls state tournament
Bob Fenske

Sophie Adams wanted more on the mat, but a day after competing in the first ever girls state wrestling tournament, maybe the best way to describe Adams’ take on the event could be summed up in one word — grateful.
“I thought it was an amazing experience,” the New Hampton/Turkey Valley sophomore said Sunday. “Meeting new friends, meeting new teams, seeing the crowd and how they cheered for us … it was pretty overwhelming, something I’ll never forget.”
