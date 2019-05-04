Home / News / Wrestlers make their pitch

Wrestlers make their pitch

Fri, 04/05/2019 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
Proponents tell School Board New Hampton needs new practice facility
By: 
Bob Fenske

restling room, it would address “all the concerns,” a representative of the Chickasaw Wrestling Club told the School Board on Monday night during a meeting attended by more than 100 people.

Brad Babcock told board members during the work session that the need for a new wrestling room has been “an issue year after year. … At some point, when does this become a priority?”

Wrestling supporters are pushing the School Board to use “excess funds” from the $19.415 million construction project for a new wrestling room, and Babcock said the “wrestling community” would like to see a new 76-by-76 foot new facility built.

For more on this article see the April 5 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here