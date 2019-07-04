Wrestlers make their pitch

If New Hampton builds a new wrestling room, it would address “all the concerns,” a representative of the Chickasaw Wrestling Club told the School Board on Monday night during a meeting attended by more than 100 people.

Brad Babcock told board members during the work session that the need for a new wrestling room has been “an issue year after year. … At some point, when does this become a priority?”

Wrestling supporters are pushing the School Board to use “excess funds” from the $19.415 million construction project for a new wrestling room, and Babcock said the “wrestling community” would like to see a new 76-by-76 foot facility built.

He pointed out that more than 160 wrestlers — ranging from those in the Chickasaw Wrestling Club to middle school wrestlers to those who are compete for the New Hampton/Turkey Valley high school team — use the wrestling room during any given year.

