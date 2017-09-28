Write-in winner will take School Board seat

The write-in winner of one of the Nashua-Plainfield School Board seats earlier this month has decided to accept the position.

“I thought about it for quite a few years and if people had that much confidence in me, thought I better accept,” said Pat Lentz, who won the District 2 seat that had been held by Brian Bierschenk, who did not seek re-election.

But no other candidates filed, which meant the winner was determined by write-in votes and “Pat Lentz” received 11 of the 26 votes. And “Patrick Lentz received four more votes, but under state law, election officials are not allowed to “deduce” that two “separate” names are the same person.

Lentz said he believes Nashua-Plainfield is a good school district and is accomplishing the number one duty by providing a number one education.

Superintendent Randy Strabala “is happy to have Lentz join the School Board.”

Lentz said he is excited and looking forward to his new position and ready to learn about the new opportunity.



For more of this article, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter