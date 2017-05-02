Yea or nay?

Decision day is almost here when it comes to a $19.415 million bond referendum New Hampton Community Schools will put forth to voters on Tuesday.At stake is a proposed new middle school, competition gym and a new industrial technology and vocational agriculture center that would be built if “60 percent-plus one” of the voters cast yes ballots on Tuesday.Proponents say the new facilities are needed not only to replace an antiquated 1913 building and to give students a 21st century education but also to send a loud and clear message that the New Hampton area is willing to invest in itself.For the complete story see the 2/3/2017 New Hampton Tribune.