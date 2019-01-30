Yep, it's really cold out there!

This isn’t exactly a news flash because anyone who has stepped outside lately knows it’s cold outside.

And the kicker is that it’s supposedly going to get even colder Wednesday night.

After recording a low of 28 below Wednesday morning, the high temperature may not crack 20 below today while the low tonight is expected to dip below 30 below and wind chills will once again approach 60 below.

The U.S. Postal Service announced that it will not deliver mail Wednesday in 11 states, including Iowa, as postal officials cited the safety of mail carriers who would be out in conditions in which frostbite can occur in less than five minutes.

Schools cancelled classes for a second straight day, and the chances of a full school day on Thursday look slim to none.

In New Hampton, the Chickasaw Wellness Complex closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will not reopen until 7 a.m. on Thursday. The New Hampton Public Library will also be closed on Wednesday.

The Chickasaw County Engineer’s Office also announced that it would not be plowing county roads on Wednesday because of the extreme cold, and because the so-called “Polor Vortex” has brought with it windy conditions, a number of roads are drifted shut.

Medical experts say their best advice to residents is to stay indoors today, but if people do venture outside, they need to make sure they “cover everything” because of the potential for the fast onset of frostbite.

If there’s any good news, it is this: A warmup is on the way. The high on Thursday is expected to be 1 below while Friday’s high temperature is forecast to be 15. And then it will really heat up as highs on Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be 38 and 43, respectively.

