Home / News / Yes, pool will open on time

Yes, pool will open on time

Sun, 05/20/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Facility set to start season May 26 although Splash Pad, drop-down slide will have to wait for a few days
By: 
Bob Fenske

Getting the New Hampton Municipal Pool ready for any season can be challenging, but this year, very well make the proverbial cake.
Not only did Mother Nature not cooperate whatsoever — remember all that snow in April? — but there’s also that little $725,000 renovation project workers are rushing to complete.
But by golly, just as the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department promised, is going to open on time.
— For more on this story, see the May 18 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here