Yes, pool will open on time
Facility set to start season May 26 although Splash Pad, drop-down slide will have to wait for a few days
Getting the New Hampton Municipal Pool ready for any season can be challenging, but this year, very well make the proverbial cake.
Not only did Mother Nature not cooperate whatsoever — remember all that snow in April? — but there’s also that little $725,000 renovation project workers are rushing to complete.
But by golly, just as the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department promised, is going to open on time.
