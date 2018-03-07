You’ve heard of ‘Happy Hour,’ but ‘Yappy Hour?’

They gathered at the Blue Iris recently for a couple of “sittings” and there was great food, fun fellowship and, yes, dogs.

Welcome to “Yappy Hour,” a wildly successful fundraiser put on by the Blue Iris to benefit the Chickasaw County chapter of Spay and Neuter All Pets.

“Like the ticket said, ‘Admit one, plus one furry friend,’ and we just couldn’t have asked for any more,” said Gayla Hugeback, a longtime SNAP volunteer. “I’d say 25 percent of the people brought a dog and it was just so neat. There was not a growl, not a bark … they just got along so well.”

— For more on this story, see the July 3 New Hampton Tribune.