You might not want city to mow your lawn

If New Hampton property owners don’t cut their grass, it’s going to cost them a proverbial pretty penny for the city to do it, City Council members decided on Monday.

Council members voted unanimously to accept a recommendation from Street Superintendent Junior Mai to double the rate the city charges when it has to mow overgrown lots.

“It’s definitely something we’re trying to deter people from just having the city mow it,” City Clerk Karen Clemens said. “What happens now is we have some people who figure they’ll get a letter three times a year, and it only costs them $225 a summer. Obviously, we want our city to look nice, and when you have lawns that are overgrown, it’s an eyesore.”

For more on this story see the June 25 Tribune.