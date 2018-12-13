Young students get chance to tackle computer coding

Brenna Throndson had played Minecraft before but the 12 levels she and her New Hampton Elementary fourth-grade peers completed last week were different from normal Minecraft.

“You get [to assemble] code blocks to make it move,” Throndson explained. “It will give you ‘turn right,’ ‘turn left,’ ‘move forward.’”

Students were able to view videos to show them what each block of code would cause the program to do.

