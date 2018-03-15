Home / News / Youngsters take over on the stage

Youngsters take over on the stage

Thu, 03/15/2018 - 3:56pm Bob Fenske
Jennifer Lantz

Captain Hook, Tinkerbell and The Lost Boys were all seen at the Nashua-Plainfield Elementary this weekend when the gym was full of pirates, crocs, dwellers and many others.

The Nashua-Plainfield Elementary and Intermediate students were excited to present their version of Peter Pan with the help of Compass Creative Dramatics. Proud actors and actresses were dressed in costumes to perform this classic play to an audience of their parents, family and friends on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Andrew Clancy and Johanna Jackson from Creative Compass Dramatics came on Monday to start auditions to find out there was a snag in their plans – the weather.

 

For more of this article, see Thursday's Reporter.

