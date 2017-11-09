Home / News / Your 2017 New Hampton High School homecoming court!

Your 2017 New Hampton High School homecoming court!

Mon, 09/11/2017 - 5:16pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton High School homecoming candidates include (front row, from left: Addi Bast, Kaelyn Ambrose, Isabel Leichtman, Savannah Anderson, Sidney Wenzlaff (back) Areon Day, Aden Zwanziger, Noah Fye, Alex Schumacher and Shane Burke.
Homecoming activities kicked off this past Friday with the announcement of the candidates and will continue throughout the week.

 

For more of this article, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune

