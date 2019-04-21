Home / News / Youth group continues to work toward Indiana trip

Youth group continues to work toward Indiana trip

Sun, 04/21/2019 - 7:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Palm Sunday in most churches mean palm leaves but for the St. Michael youth group it also meant serving the Palm Sunday breakfast to the public.
The group along with their parents and teachers served egg casserole, rolls, fresh fruit, juice and coffee. There was also a bake sale and a raffle which the students were helping customers throughout the morning, and the fundraising continues until next Wednesday’s spaghetti supper.
Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the next week. 
— For more on this story, see the April 18 Nashua Reporter.

