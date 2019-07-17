Youth mental health ‘first aid’ class to be held

Sheila Kobliska says youth mental health issues are becoming more prevalent, and it’s why MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center and Senior Life Solutions is combining to put on a unique course next month.

A “Youth Mental Health First Aid Course” will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the hospital’s Health Education Center, and Kobliska, the coordinator of New Hampton’s Senior Life Solutions program, hopes for a big turnout.

“It’s an issue, and it’s growing worse all the time,” she said. “Is it that we’re more aware? Maybe that has something to do with it, but there’s also a lot of pressures on kids these days that folks our age didn’t have to deal with.”

