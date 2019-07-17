Home / News / Youth mental health ‘first aid’ class to be held

Youth mental health ‘first aid’ class to be held

Wed, 07/17/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Sheila Kobliska says youth mental health issues are becoming more prevalent, and it’s why MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center and Senior Life Solutions is combining to put on a unique course next month.

A “Youth Mental Health First Aid Course” will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the hospital’s Health Education Center, and Kobliska, the coordinator of New Hampton’s Senior Life Solutions program, hopes for a big turnout.

“It’s an issue, and it’s growing worse all the time,” she said. “Is it that we’re more aware? Maybe that has something to do with it, but there’s also a lot of pressures on kids these days that folks our age didn’t have to deal with.”

For more on this story see the July 16 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

