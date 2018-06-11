Zachary Koehn convicted in baby's death

A former Alta Vista man has been found guilty in the 2017 neglect death of his infant son.

It took a Henry County jury of seven women and five men less than an hour of deliberations on Tuesday to convict Zachary Paul Koehn, 29, of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole, and sentencing will be at a later date.

Clad in a red dress shirt and khakis, Koehn showed little emotion when the verdict was read.

Assistant Attorney General Denise Timmins, who prosecuted the case with Coleman McAllister, said jurors did the right thing.

"We clearly appreciate the jury's time. It was an extremely difficult case for anybody to observe," Timmins said.

Defense attorney Steven Drahozal, who represented Koehn with the help of Les Blair III, declined to comment.

Although it was a Chickasaw County case, Koehn's was moved to the Henry County Courthouse in Mount Pleasant because of pre-trial publicity.

Trial for Koehn's girlfriend and mother of the child, 21-year-old Chayenne Harris, is pending. A judge has granted a venue change for her trial.

