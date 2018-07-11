Zoll, Byrne, Troyna win contested county races

Incumbent Chickasaw County supervisors went 1-1 Tuesday during the mid-term elections as District 1 representative Tim Zoll won a third term on the board while Dan Carolan lost his bid for a second term in District 5.

The Republican Zoll received 477 votes to turn back a challenge from Democrat Jim Allison, who garnered 440 votes, in a district that includes the city of Nashua.

Carolan, though, wasn’t quite as fortunate as he lost a rematch with Democrat Jason Byrne by a relatively wide margin. Byrne received 645 votes to easily win back the seat he lost to Carolan in 2014. Carolan got 488 votes in the district that includes both Lawler and Fredericksburg.

In the other contested race, Democrat Shirley Tronya beat Republican Rebecca Shekleton to win a four-year term as the county’s recorder. Troyna received 2,965 votes while Shekleton garnered 2,151.

County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath and County Treasurer Sue Breitbach won re-election easily as they ran uncontested.

