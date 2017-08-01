Home / News / Zoll will lead county board

Zoll will lead county board

Sun, 01/08/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Supervisors will continue to meet two days each week
Brittany Stange

The Chickasaw County Courthouse rang in the new year on Tuesday morning as three supervisors, a sheriff, a chief deputy sheriff and an auditor were all sworn in to office and the Board of Supervisors elected a new chairperson.Supervisors Steve Geerts, Jacob Hackman and David Tilkes joined the Board of Supervisors, Marty Hemann became the new sheriff and Reed Palo stepped into the chief deputy sheriff position and Joan E. Knoll remained auditor.For the complete story see the 1/6/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

