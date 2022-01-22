Winter weather advisory issued for county; more arctic temperatures expected

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Chickasaw County as a fast-moving storm could drop 3 to 5 inches of snow on the area.

The advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. and runs through 3 a.m. on Sunday, and forecasters say another round of snow may hit the area on Sunday night. That system, however, is expected to drop only 1 to 2 inches of son n the area.

Saturday night’s storm will be followed by more cold weather as highs on Sunday are expected to barely make it above zero. After a quick warmup on Monday, another arctic blast is expected to hit the area and lows on Tuesday night could fall below 20 below zero.