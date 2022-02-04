Robert (Bob) James Fitzgerald went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, with his loved ones by his side.

Bob was born July 3, 1940, in Elma, to John and Nellie Fitzgerald. As the youngest of six boys, he grew up on the farm.

He attended country school until the eighth grade. In 9th grade, he started attending New Hampton High School where he was a proud member of the 1957 state wrestling championship team. Bob graduated from NHHS in 1958.

He was so proud that several of his grandchildren graduated from his alma mater. After graduation, he joined the Army and was stationed in Oklahoma and Hawaii.

He met Beverly “Bev” (Kaderabek) at a dance in Elma and it was love at first sight, and as Bob said, “We’ve been dancing ever since.” They were united in marriage on April 12, 1967, and would have celebrated 55 years this spring. Together they happily raised their five children — Timothy, Kelle, Mary Jo, Bobbi Jo, and Kerre.

Bob drove back and forth from Cresco to Charles City for 27 years where he worked at Oliver/White Farm. During this time, he was also the “go to” maintenance man for the St. Joseph Catholic Church/School. After Oliver/White Farms closed, he was employed by the Howard-Winn Community School District, where he retired from.

Bob was loved by the entire school community and he loved them in return, as shown by his hard work and dedication. For many years while Bev did daycare, he was known as Grandpa Bob not only to his grandchildren but also the daycare kids.

Bob’s greatest joy was his family and spending time with them. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkids grow up. Many of the grandkids were blessed to have Nana and grandpa take care of them each and every day at Nana’s daycare.

In his spare time, you could find him in his garage listening to the Iowa Hawkeyes on the radio or in his recliner watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. In the winter, you could find him and his family cheering on their favorite wrestler. He was very proud that his grandson, Noah wrestled for the same high school team that he did.

To cherish his memories is his wife, Bev, of 54 years; his children, Tim (Vicki) Fitzgerald, Kelle Fitzgerald (Cathy Covington) Mary Jo (Tom) Fye, Bobbi Jo O’Donnell, and Kerre (Steve) Foote; his 13 grandchildren, Jesse, Robert (Carolina) and Ryan Fitzgerald, Ryley Covington, Jade, Jordyn (Beth), Baily and Noah Fye, Haley and Nathan O’Donnell, Abbe, Riley and Alle Foote; and his great-grandchildren, Haizlee, Carver and Baby Boy Fye (due in April).

He is preceded in death by his parents and six brothers, his father and mother in-law (Edward & Louise Kaderabek).

Bob never met a stranger. No matter where he was, he always would find a familiar face.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Jacob Rouse officiating.

A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the church, and visitation will be held one hour before Mass on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Cresco at a later date in the summer.