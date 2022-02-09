Sandra “Sandy” Johnson, 69

Sandra “Sandy” Johnson, age 69 of North Liberty and formerly of New Hampton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton.

There will be a one hour visitation at the funeral home prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

Burial will be held at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran at Crane Creek.

Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Sandra Lee Johnson was born on Sept. 30, 1952, to Eldred and Scharlie (Chandler) Johnson.

She graduated from New Hampton High School.

After graduation she worked at St. Marys Hospital for 10 years in Rochester Minnesota, before moving to North Liberty Iowa. Sandra worked for the University of Iowa Hospitals for over 30 years.

Family meant a lot for her. Many family members visited with her over the years while they went to the university hospitals. She liked to play cards, board games, and was an avid reader.

Sandra is survived by her sisters, Kay Leichtman (Cordell), Lori Griffin (Garry), and Jody Adams (Jeff); brother, Larry Johnson (Elvie; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldred and Scharlie Johnson; and brother-in-law, Cordell Leichtman.