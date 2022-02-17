On paper, Turkey Valley coach John Izer thought his team matched up well with Wapsie Valley as the two schools played in the second round of district action Thursday at Wapsie.
To read the full version of all available articles, you must be a subscriber to the New Hampton Tribune's website. To become a subscriber, please click here to be taken to our subscription page. If you already are a subscriber, please click here to login to the site and continue reading. Thank you.
Subscribe to news updates