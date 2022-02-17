Terrance 'Terry' Kasuboski, 83

Terrance “Terry” Kasuboski, age 83, of New Hampton, Iowa passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Unity Point Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa with his family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, Iowa with Father Brian Dellaert celebrating the mass. Burial will be at St, Mary’s Cemetery in New Hampton. Military rites will be provided by New Hampton American Legion Post #38.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, February 27, 2022 with a Rosary at 3:30 PM and a Scriptural Wake Service at 7:00 PM at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton, Iowa. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Monday, February 28, 2022. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Mr. Terrance H. Kasuboski, best known at Terry was born in New Richmond, Wisconsin on August 11, 1938 to Wilford and Genevieve (Seaman) Kasuboski. The family moved to Berlin, Wisconsin a few years later where Terry went to school and graduated from Berlin High school in May 1957. Terry entered the Armed Nation Guard in 1955 and joined the Air Force in 1957. He was discharged on August 19, 1961. He then went to work with his dad in Berlin at Schultz Brothers Dime Store. In January 1962 he was transferred to Shawano, Wisconsin and in 1964 he was transferred to Richland Center, Wisconsin with Schultz Brothers Dime Store where he met Alice Edna Kolman. They were married on February 19, 1966 in Lone Rock, Wisconsin. In 1988 Terry left Schultz Brothers to start work at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls, Iowa where he worked for 25 years before retiring on January 1, 2001.

Terry was a Grand Knight in the Waverly Chapter for six years until they moved to New Hampton in May of 1999 where he was the Grand Knight in the New Hampton Chapter for eight years.

His favorite sport was bowling and he also enjoyed doing a little woodworking.

Terry is survived by his wife Alice of New Hampton, Iowa; children Tekah Kasuboski, Terry B. Kasuboski and Ronda (Joseph) Holschlag all of New Hampton, Iowa; seven grandchildren Jenna, Andrew, Ashley, Stephen, Joshua, Abigail and Aaron; and two great grandchildren Macie and Henry; siblings Delores Wilde of Berlin, Wisconsin; Dorothy Wiecki of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Rose Piotrowski of Berlin, Wisconsin, Lawrence (Barb) Kasuboski of Sturgis, Michigan, Beverly (Verlin) Schmitz of Ripon, Wisconsin, Kathy Binder of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Gerald (Carol) Kasuboski of Ripon, Wisconsin and Kenneth (Robin) Kasuboski of Burlington, Wisconsin and numerous nieces and nephews.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents Wilford and Genevieve Kasuboski and his grandparents.