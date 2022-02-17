Linda M. Zeimetz, 74, of Elma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN, surrounded by loved ones.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 26th 2022 at Immaculate Conception Church in Elma with Father Jerry Kopacek celebrating the mass. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Elma. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 25th at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma with a 3:30 p.m. Rosary and a 3:45 p.m. Scriptural Wake Service. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Saturday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.

Linda was born on December 6,1947 to Walter and Dorothy (Johnson) Anderson in Golden Valley, Minnesota. Linda moved with her family to New Hampton, Iowa in 1956 and later graduated from high school there in 1965. After graduation she moved to the Twin Cities to work at the University of Minnesota. On one of her trips back and forth from Minneapolis to New Hampton she happened to stop a local establishment in Elma where she met Zip. The two hit it off and were married on June 17, 1977, at Immaculate Conception Church in Elma, Iowa.

The couple made their home in Elma where they raised their children. Linda had a number of jobs over the years but being a mother and an educator were her most prominent roles. Linda cared deeply about her family and her community. She worked as a para professional at Elma Elementary for many years where she touched many young minds that passed through the school and was active in volunteering in various organizations associated with her church and children’s schools. She was a Girl Scout leader and was a member to the Immaculate Conception Rosary Society.

Linda was known for her goofy, infectious, sense of humor and always having a smile for her friends. She loved unconditionally and always put others needs ahead of her own. Linda was a huge fan of the Crestwood Cadets and followed her children’s sporting events throughout high school and beyond. Linda enjoyed spending time with her close group of friends which included her sisters. Her pastimes included quilting, golfing, reading, cooking, travelling, attending her grandchildren’s events, and trips to the casino.

Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years, Francis (Zip), of Elma, IA; children Sara (Bob) Schaudenecker of Kasson, MN, Scott (Amy) Zeimetz of Lawrence, KS; grandchildren Liam and Landon Schaudenecker, Evelyn and Henry Zeimetz; sisters Karen Anderson, Sue (Norm) Pihale, both of New Hampton, Nancy Anderson of Plymouth MN; sisters-in-law Gayle Anderson of Webster City, IA, Mary Zeimetz of Rochester, MN, Cathy (Jim) Nosbisch of Stewartville, MN, LouAnn (John) Huegel of Charles City, IA, Susan (Jerry) Marr of Spring Valley, MN, Marie (Denny) Smith, Tina (Dale) Roethler, Barb (Pat) Smith, and Mary Jo (Mike Boss) Friedrich all of Elma, IA, brothers-in-law, Roger (Angie) Zeimetz of Spring Valley, MN, Mike (Rosie) Zeimetz, Nick (Teresa) Zeimetz, Francis (Carol) Smith, Bob Flaherty, all of Elma, IA, Larry Zeimetz of Arizona, and lots of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Walter and Dorothy Anderson; mother and father-in-law, Nicholas and Lidwina Zeimetz; brothers Douglas and David Anderson; sisters-in-law, Linda Smith, Ella Mae Anderson, Janet Flaherty, Marilyn Kiernan, brothers-in law Virgil Zeimetz, Tom Zeimetz, Kenny Kiernan, Lonnie Friedrich; and nephews David Scott Anderson and Troy Kiernan.