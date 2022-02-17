Leroy Kellogg, 72

LeRoy Kellogg, age 72 of Ionia, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

A visitation for LeRoy will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on at Ionia Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, with a 5:30 p.m. Scriptural Wake Service and a Celebration of Life at the Hide-A-Way for friends and family immediately following the scripture service.

Burial will be held at a later date.

LeRoy Luvern was born Sept. 19, 1949, the son of Dale and Wilma (Martin) Kellogg in Charles City.

He attended New Hampton High School. After completing his education, LeRoy enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. Due to a training accident, LeRoy received his honorable discharge.

Upon his return home, he worked at Monahan’s in Charles City. He then began working for Floyd County road maintenance.

While out on the town one evening and a chance meeting, LeRoy met Lynette Rogers. The couple were united in marriage on March 6, 1972 and made their home in Osage, before settling in Cambridge. Together, they welcomed LeRoy’s daughter, Shelly, and their children, Chris, Misty, Shane and Jesse.

Throughout the years, LeRoy was a jack-of-all-trades working construction, and driving semi across the nation.

During his downtime from working, LeRoy enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his brothers. His family was the most important aspects of his life.

He is deeply missed by his wife, Lynette Kellogg of Ionia; his children, Shelly Rose of Mesa, Arizona, Chris Kellogg of Des Moines, Misty Anglen of Saratoga, and Shane (Melissa) Kellogg and Jesse (Kendra) Kellogg, both of Black Hawk, South Dakota; his grandchildren, Gary, Josh, Jacob, Christian, Kourtney, Emily, Jordan, Destiny, Ayden and Kolter; his sister, Sandra (Dan) Bucknell of Tripoli; his brothers, Wayne Natham of Waterloo, and Leslie (Cindy) in Ionia; and his sisters-in-law, Brenda Kellogg of Seattle, and Sharon Kellogg and Diane Kellogg, both of Ionia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Timothy in infancy; his granddaughter, Amber Winters; his sister, Bonnie; and brothers, Mike, Bruce, and Larry.