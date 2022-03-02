Gertrude J. Bienemann, 99, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Gertrude Jeanette (Remley) Bienemann was born on March 10, 1922, in Bremer County, Iowa the daughter of Leland and Emeline (Youmans) Remley. Gertrude attended La Fayette Township Country School in Bremer County and later graduated from the Waverly High School in 1940. She then attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. Gertrude then taught country school for two years. On January 10, 1942, she was united in marriage to Darrell Edwin Bienemann at the United Methodist Church in Plainfield, Iowa. They made their home in Rockford, Illinois, where they were both employed in a defense factory until Darrell was inducted into the Army Air Force in 1943. Gertrude returned to live with her family in Plainfield, Iowa, until Darrell was discharged in 1945. Gertrude and Darrell farmed in Butler County, Iowa and purchased their farm Northeast of Clarksville in 1961. Gertrude and Darrell retired and moved to Plainfield in 1998. Gertrude lived with her daughter in Plainfield for one year while Darrell was ill. In October of 2007 Gertrude moved to Linden Place Assisted Living in Waverly.

Gertrude was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Plainfield. She loved sewing, crocheting, baking, gardening, fishing, camping, playing cards, and spending time with her family.

Survivors are her daughter, Janola (Dave) Fordyce of Bloomington, MN; son, Jerome (Ruth) Bienemann of Waverly; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Bienemann of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Dan Bienemann, Julie Miller, Renee (Todd) Sorge, Annette (Dan) Dietz, Todd Bienemann, Paul (Sue) Fordyce, and Teresa (John) Swanson; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother, Marlowe (Virginia) Remley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darrell of 65 years on June 6, 2007; a son, Darwin Bienemann on June 23, 1993; three brothers, Lloyd, Walter and Harold Remley; and four sisters, Gladys Hughes, Alice Holmes, Anna Hirsch, and Nettie Lebeck.

Private family funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Malinda Taylor, Chaplain of St. Croix Hospice officiating. The family asked for those attending the service to please wear a mask. Burial will follow in Willow Lawn cemetery in Plainfield. Memorials may be directed to the Bienemann family for a later designation in Gertrude’s name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

