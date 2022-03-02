Kathleen Elizabeth Drilling, 79

Kathleen Elizabeth Drilling, age 79 of Waucoma, finished her journey here on Earth Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Palmer Lutheran Health Center in West Union.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in St. Lucas, with the Rev. Nick Radloff presiding.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.

Kathleen was born in 1942 to Arnold and Hermina Boeding at home on the family farm near St. Lucas.

She graduated from St. Luke’s School in 1960.

Kathleen was united in marriage to Earl Drilling, Jr. on Sept. 20, 1960, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. The couple farmed and raised cattle near St. Lucas for 50 years. They moved off the farm to Waucoma in 2007.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Earl; their children, Debra (Steve Winter) Drilling, Dina Gross, Dave (Rhonda) Drilling, and Darla (Dave) Goerend; grandchildren, Jenna (Sam) Greene, Jaedyn Winter, Austin Gross, Hilary Gross, Isaiah Drilling, Olivia Drilling, Marisa (Max) Krivachek, and Mason Goerend; great-grandchildren, Bentley Greene and Baby Krivachek (on the way); siblings, Doris Ott (Don deceased), Jerry (Joan) Boeding, Carol Lechtenberg (Ken deceased), Ron (Audrey) Boeding, Marv (Kathy) Boeding, Duane (Claudia) Boeding, Lois Fure (Bruce deceased), and Linda (Bob) Thompson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kathleen’s faith was central in her life. She shared her faith by teaching children’s religion classes, offering communion, and mass lector all for a significant number of years. She was a member of the St. Luke’s Rosary Society, Waucoma Historical Society and was a founding member of the St. Lucas Historical Society.

Kathleen was an avid reader, devouring books of all genres. She was a talented artist, who especially enjoyed painting and wood carving. She saw art in nature, always noticing the colors and beauty around her. Music also played an important role in her life. She enjoyed playing the guitar and the accordion. In her retirement, she and Earl enjoyed morning coffee and visiting with friends at Riverside.

Kathleen always said that the best time of her life was when her four children were little. (Four kids in four years, to the day!) No one ever had

more patience with their children than Kathleen had for hers.

That love grew beyond measure when her grandchildren were born. She enjoyed reading to them, sewing with them, helping with their art projects and listening to anything and everything they wanted to tell her. She hung on their every word. Although she will be greatly missed, the love and support she provided built a strong foundation for her family that they will continue to build upon.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Waucoma or St. Lucas Historical Societies, Waucoma Public Library, or the Waucoma First Responders.

