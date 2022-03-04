Mary ‘Maude’ Buckholtz, 77

Mary “Maude” Buchholtz, age 77, of Alta Vista, IA passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at MercyOne in New Hampton.



There will be a private family service at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma with burial held at Union Cemetery in Alta Vista. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.



Mary was born January 21, 1945, the daughter of Steven and Agnes (Roths) Adams in New Hampton, IA. She attended and graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School in North Washington. While in school, Mary enjoyed going to teen hops in Alta Vista. One night at the dance, Mary met the love of her life, William “Bill” Buchholtz. The couple were united in marriage on May 15, 1965. They made their home in Alta Vista where they welcomed their two children, Dale and Deann. Mary worked as a cook for The Nite Lite and Schucky’s for over 35 years before retiring. Through the years, Mary enjoyed gardening, reading and fishing. She loved spending time with her grandson, Dylan.



Those left to cherish Mary’s memory are her husband, Bill Buchholtz of Alta Vista; her children, Dale Buchholtz of Alta Vista and Deann (Tony) Meirick of Elma; her grandson Dylan Meirick of Elma; her sisters, Duffy Collins and Phyllis Krause both of New Hampton; sister-in-law, Thelma Adams of Charles City, IA and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Rita Rausch, Rosie Kramer, Kathy Whiteman and her brothers, Steve “Boobie” Adams, Jr. and Pete Adams.