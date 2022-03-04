Teresa M. Lensing, 88

Teresa M. Lensing, age 88, of New Hampton, IA formerly of Little Turkey, IA passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Linn Haven Healthcare in New Hampton.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Brian Dellaert celebrating the mass. If you are unable to join the family in person, please join them online at Conway-Markham Funeral Home’s Facebook page via Live. Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Josephville, MO.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 PM on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton with a 1:30 PM Rosary and 1:45 PM Scriptural Wake Service. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Monday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.



Teresa Mary was born February 10, 1934, the eldest child of Raymond and Mary Ann (Frichtl) Orf in Josephville, MO. She attended school at St. Joseph’s School in Josephville. After completing her education, Teresa dreamed of becoming a nurse. However, she underwent her first open heart surgery to repair a hole in her heart making it impossible to pursue her dream. Teresa was later asked by the reverend nun to teach at the Academy of Sacred Heart in St. Charles, MO. Where she taught for many years until she was united in marriage on June 19, 1960 to George Joseph Dorweiler at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Josephville, MO. The couple made their home in Mora, MO where they welcomed their daughters Barbara and Diane. Heartbreak hit when George passed away after his brave battle with cancer on July 30, 1964. Teresa welcomed their third daughter, Rose on September 15, 1964. In beginning this new journey, Teresa moved her family to her childhood home with her mother where they lived until 1969. Teresa was the united in marriage to John Andrew Lensing on august 2, 1969 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The couple moved their family to Little Turkey, IA where they welcomed their only son, Anthony on October 26, 1972. Teresa experienced heartbreak again when John passed away on May 29, 1989. She would remain in their home until 1999 when she moved to New Hampton. Teresa enjoyed being a wife and devoted mother. In her limited spare time she was an avid gardener, seamstress and homemaker. Teresa was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Turkey and the parish Rosary Society for many years. She also provided childcare prior to her diagnosis of Breast Cancer which she beat with a brave face and fierce spirit.



Those left to cherish Teresa’s memory are her daughters, Barbara Maurer of Midland, MI, Diane (Eric) Lobaugh of Story City, IA and Rose (Randy) Key of Boulder, CO; her son, Anthony (Dana) Lensing of Castle Rock, CO; her grandchildren, Leslie (Brandon) Stone, Ashlie (Alex) Sloter, C.J. Maurer, Christopher Maurer, Elisabeth Maurer, Mitchell Lensing and Brett Lensing; step-grandchildren, Peter Key, Sonya (David) Glasser Key Woody; her great-grandchildren, Frances, Kenzie, Riley, Alexander, Samuel, and a new great-grandson on the way; her brother, Joseph (Donna) Orf of Josephville, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant brother, Francis; her husbands, George Jospeh Dorweiler and John Andrew Lensing; her younger sister, Mary Virginia and special friend, LaVern Roths.