Robert 'Bob' Joseph Rasing, 51

Robert "Bob" Joseph Rasing age 51 of New Hampton, IA died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at his home.



A private family service will be held.



Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with Bob's arrangements.



641-394-4334.



Bob was born on Dec. 15, 1970, nine years to the day his older brother Ken was born, to Leo and Rita (Jacobs) Rasing in New Hampton. He was the youngest of the couple’s eight children and grew up on a farm west of New Hampton. Like many farm kids, he worked side-by-side with his parents, sisters and brothers.



He received his education in New Hampton and was a member of New Hampton’s Class of 1989.



Bob worked a number of jobs during his life, but most notably, he worked for years at New Hampton Farm and Fleet, which later became Theisen’s, and the Decorah Mart. What made Bob such an exceptional employee is he knew everyone and everyone knew him.



He never married or had kids, but he was a loving and supportive son to his parents (he always helped his mom decorate the Christmas tree, for example), one heck of a brother to his siblings and a great uncle to his nieces and nephews. Bob always loved it when the first word from them was “Bob” and not “Mama” or Daddy!”



In his younger days, Bob loved to camp and fish, and he enjoyed going to tractor shows. He was also a huge “Star Trek” fan and collected memorabilia. Bob was also very proud of his knife collection, one he worked years to build, and he never tired of showing it off to his family and friends.



Bob had a quick wit, and he’d come up with the best practical jokes — like the time he stood behind one of his sisters-in-law and jumped on the elevator floor, scaring the bejeebers out of her. But you couldn’t stay mad at him because he’d flash that you-know-what eating grin and you knew it was all in good fun.



He also loved to grill and cook, and ask any family member and they’ll tell you that Bob Rasing made the tastiest and best pancakes in the world.



For years, Bob signed all his cards with “No. 1 son,” “No. 1 brother” and “No. 1 uncle, and he really was one of a kind. He got along with everyone, and the world just won’t be the same without him. But he left a lifetime of wonderful stories and those who knew and loved him are grateful for that today Bob is in a better place.



Bob is survived by three brothers, Ken (Shari) Rasing of New Hampton, IA, Jim Rasing of New Hampton, IA, Kevin (Peney) Rasing of Fredericksburg, IA; three sisters, Joyce Rasing of Hugo, MN, Karen (Duane) Schwickerath of Waverly, IA, Linda Woodruff of Rudd, IA; many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Rita; a brother, Melvin Rasing in 1969; brother-in-law, Scott Woodruff; nephew, Travis Rasing.

Attachments area